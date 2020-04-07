Abia extends Covid-19 lockdown for 7 more days

ADVERTISEMENT

Abia has extended its lockdown against coronavirus by seven days with effect from Wednesday.

The government says the extension is necessary to confirm Abia is indeed free of coronavirus, after the virus’s normal incubation period of 14 days.

In a statement, the secretary to the state government Chris Ezem said the government was aware of the “hardship and inconvenience this situation has brought upon our people.

“But it is better to live with temporary inconvenience than to expose ourselves to this disease in search of comfort.

But he said distribution of food items, sanitizers and face masks which commenced on Tuesday would continue.

“Government commends all Frontline Service Providers, and all those on essential services including but not limited to medical and paramedical personnel, environmental and community health officers, ASEPA, all volunteers and security agencies who have stood firm with the State Government to battle this virus,” he said.

