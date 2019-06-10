Abia: Ex-governor’s son emerges speaker for house of Assembly

The Son of the immediate past Governor of Abia State, Engr. Chinedum Orji representing Umuahia Central Constituency and Hon. Ifeanyi Uchendu of Ohafia South Constituency has been elected as the Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

They were elected unopposed.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin