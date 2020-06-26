Abia community demands release of corpses of kinsmen

ADVERTISEMENT

The Usaka Ukwu Community in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State has asked the state government to compel its neighbours, Nkari Nkalu Community in Ini Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, to release the corpses of four of its kinsmen allegedly murdered in their farms.

The spokesman of the community, Prince Henry Eleogu, told our correspondent in Umuahia that the community had been in a state of mourning since their four kinsmen were allegedly killed by Nkari Nkalu people.

He appealed to the government to provide security to any of his kinsmen who wanted to go to farm.

“We’ve been in tears since the ugly incident. They (our kinsmen) were murdered in their different farms for no just cause. We’re appealing to the government to do the needful so that we can give our slain brothers a befitting burial.

“They came to steal the crops of those they murdered in their farms,” said Eleogu, and pleaded with the government to give the Usaka Ukwu people, particularly the bereaved families, some relief materials to serve as palliatives to them.

Meanwhile, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, the Deputy Governor of Abia State, has reassured the people of Usaka Ukwu Community of government’s readiness to protect them, as well as their property at all times.

Sir Chukwu, who paid a fact-finding trip to the community, expressed displeasure over the unwarranted killings and warned that the government would do everything possible to protect every land that belonged to the state.

He, therefore, promised to liaise with his Akwa Ibom State counterpart to bring lasting solution to the lingering boundary problems between the two neighbouring communities.

Chukwu vowed to ensure that the corpses of the four Usaka Ukwu men killed and kept by the people of Nkari Nkalu were returned and assured them that he would also interface with the Commissioner of Police in Abia State to provide adequate security in Usaka Ukwu.

Chukwu also promised that government would work out modalities of extending palliatives to them.

