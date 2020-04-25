Abdussamad Badamasi: I wept after I was appointed Katsina United FC chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

35 year-old Abdussamad Badamasi has revealed that he was so surprised by his appointment as chairman of Katsina United football club that he couldn’t hold back tears of joy. In this interview with Trust Sports, the youngest club chairman in the NPFL among other things said the governor of the State, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari ‘shocked’ him with the highly coveted job so he is doing everything possible to make the club the best in the country.

It’s no secret that payment of players’ salaries in the NPFL is usually a problem in most clubs. What is the fate of Katsina United players now that we have the COVID-19 pandemic on our hands?

His Excellency, Hon. Aminu Bello Masari is fully committed to the club. In fact, I attribute the success we have recorded in recent times to his unwavering support. He is using the club to empower the teeming youths of Katsina State and others across the country. So to answer your question, we don’t have problem with payment of players and official salaries and match bonuses. It may interest you to know that we are the only or one of the few clubs in the NPFL that are up to date in payment of players salaries and bonuses. After our away victory at Sunshine Stars, we paid the match bonuses before the players went on break. Katsina is not an oil state but our governor is prudently managing the available resources so we are also benefitting from this fiscal responsibility.

Are Katsina United players enrolled and paid as civil servants in the state?

I know a few clubs have this arrangement but ours is different. We decided not to apply the same method because players sometimes have problems. If you enrol them as civil servants, it would be counter-productive because most of them may abuse it. Once they know that their salaries will continue to come, they may no longer be committed. However, once they are aware that there are punitive measures in place like stopping their salaries and allowances, they won’t misbehave. So it is the club that pays salaries out of the allocation from government. Since His Excellency has made allocation to the club a priority, we have no problem.

Did your appointment as chairman of Katsina United come to you as a surprise?

I have to be honest with you, it came to me as a big surprise. As a matter of fact, I shed tears of joy after I was appointed. I am so proud of my governor. He believes in youths. I am just 35 years old, yet he considered me worthy to lead a big club like Katsina United. The club is like a big ministry in the state. My governor has made me the youngest club chairman in the NPFL. It is now my responsibility to justify the confidence he has reposed in me. It is for this reason that I am doing everything humanly possible to make Katsina United the best or one of the best clubs in the NPFL.

Could you expatiate on some of the things you are doing to make Katsina United the best club in the NPFL?

I don’t want to say the things I AM doing because this is team work. I would prefer to say we are doing a lot of things to reposition Katsina United. I want to put it on record that since the creation of Katsina State, this is the first time sports, especially football is enjoying maximum attention from government. With the unflinching support from our governor, we have been able to recruit some of the best players in the league. Apart from over 19 indigenous players, we have other top players we have engaged from outside the state to improve the fortunes of the club. Consequently, we have witnessed steady progression and as we speak, Katsina United are among the top 10 clubs in the NPFL. It may interest you that Katsina United picked three away draws at Akwa United, Wikki Tourists and Heartland. The icing on the cake was our historic away victory at Sunshine before the break. In fact, only few points are separating us with the top five clubs. We are hoping to build on these successes when the league resumes. Our players are highly motivated to achieve more positive results.

How much support are you enjoying from other football stakeholders in Katsina State?

I have their full support. Look at my club secretary, he is like a father to me. We are working hand in hand for the success of the team. It will also interest you to know that someone like Col. Abdulmumin Aminu (rtd), a former chairman of the then Nigeria Football Association and founder of Katsina United invited me to his house where he advised me on how to succeed in my assignment. Other stakeholders are also guiding me. We are a united football family.

Considering your age, do you suffer any form of discrimination from the older and more experienced club chairmen?

There is nothing like discrimination against me. Almost all of them knew me before I was appointed as chairman of Katsina United. I am very close to the Chairman of Niger State FA and member of the Executive Committee of the NFF, Alhaji Ahmed Yusuf ‘Fresh’. He is my boss. Through him, I knew almost all of them. So I am enjoying the necessary support from my fellow chairmen. They want me to succeed. For instance, Mike Idoko (Lobi Stars), Felix Anyansi (Enyimba) Paul Bassey (Akwa United) and many others have been instrumental to my success so far. They are always sharing useful experiences with me.

What would you say is your happiest moment as chairman of Katsina United?

My happiest moment so far is the day we got that away win at sunshine. I was so excited because I lead the team to break the jinx. We recorded the first away win since returning to the premier league.

What has been your saddest moment within this period?

My saddest moment came after our home match with Kano Pillars. Although I did my best to prevent what happened at the end of the match, it still happened and I was very sad. My only consolation is that the incident didn’t happen inside the Muhammdu Dikko stadium. It happened inside the town among people who are not even true football fans. I was sad because people were fighting over football that is supposed to unite us.

What is your assessment of the league?. Are we making progress?

Sincerely the league is improving. The League Management Company has changed the face of the league. Before now, it was hard to get an away win but this is now possible. Even when you are playing at home, you can’t be sure of victory or a draw. The referees have improved. I want to give kudos to the NRA president Tade Azeez and the referees’ appointment committee. They are doing a wonderful job. I, however, urge them not to rest on their oars. Our league can be among the best in the world because we have the talents.

