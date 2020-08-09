Abdulsalami returns from medical trip

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Head of State, retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar, yesterday returned to Minna, the Niger State capital, after three months medical trip abroad.

Abdulsalami who was received by family members at the Minna International Airport was said to be in good health.

Heavy security build up was noticed at the airport from Friday evening when the entire airport was condoned off by security agents in anticipation of his arrival which was later postponed till Saturday morning.

Apart from a few vehicles believed to be for close family members, nobody was allowed into the airport.

A Nigerian Air Force plane with registration No. 5NFGV which conveyed the former head of state and 12 others touched down at the Minna International Airport.

Among those on board with him were his wife, Hajiya Fati Lami Abubakar, his daughter and wife of the state governor, Dr. Amina Sani Bello and other family members.

He was driven straight to his uphill mansion from the airport after a brief exchange of pleasantries with family members who were on hand to welcome him.

It would be recalled that Abdulsalami left the country for London in June for medical treatment and his health status had been a subject of discussion in the state in recent time.

