Abdulrazaq tasks cabinet members

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has informed members of his cabinet to be prepared to make the “required sacrifice” as the administration gets set to face the task of rebuilding the state.

Governor Abdulrazaq said this in an address to the commissioner-designates, special advisers and other government functionaries at the opening of a retreat for the incoming cabinet in Patigi, Patigi Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “The objectives of the retreat are clear, unambiguous and straight forward. It depends on us all to participate effectively and evolve plausible ideas that would help our administration quickly chart a course that would make the difference.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The theme for the retreat included ‘Governance and Change’; Building a Culture of Growth and Learning; and Exploring Health and Wealth.

He said the retreat has been designed to sharpen minds of the appointees and place them on a better pedestal to impact positively on the people.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Kayode Alabi, said the administration was elected to give Kwarans a new lease of life, take the state to the frontline in the country, and urged the appointees to bring their experience and expertise to bear in their duties.

“I implore you all to continue meaningfully to enrich the outcome of this retreat for the good of the greatest number of our people whom we were elected to serve. Through this effort, we would have proved beyond any reasonable doubt that we are up to the task and prepared to face the obvious challenges of governance,” he said.

The governor enjoined the cabinet members to reflect upon the agenda articulated in his inaugural address, saying discussions at the retreat would centre on the priorities, expectations and objectives of the administration.

He said the retreat would adopt the policy thrust of the government, identify key strategic priorities as well as strategies to achieve them.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App