AbdulRazaq releases N20m to fix township roads in Kwara

By Romoke W. Ahmad, Ilorin
Abdulrahman-abdulrazaq
Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara state.

The Kwara state government on Thursday released N20 million to the state Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA) for the rehabilitation of 10 roads across Ilorin, the state capital, including the long-neglected Offa Garage Roundabout Road.

The General manager of KWARMA, Engineer Usman Baba Jibril, said it has already started rehabilitation works on the Offa Garage and Geri Alimi-Asa Dam roads.

He said the agency has the mandate to quickly fix the roads to end the nightmares of the people.

“We have started work immediately based on the funds the Governor has just released to KWARMA and Kwara State Asphalt Plant,” Jibril said.

He listed other roads to be covered “under Phase 1” to include Isale Aluko-Kokorokan-Ita Kudimoh Road; Adeta-Al-Hikmah road; Olorunshogo-Geri Alimi road; Kaduna Road, Adewole; Osere-Cemetry road; General Hospital- Geri Alimi; Offa Garage Geri Alimi Road; and Sani Okin Road.

Jibril said they have a mandate to complete the rehabilitation within the next seven days, with the phase two of the works likely to begin very soon.

AbdulRazaq had said last week that he would embark on rehabilitation of roads within the metropolis and other parts of the state in phases

He lamented the poor state of the roads across the state, adding that the government would collaborate with the Federal Government and private sectors on some of the roads, especially federal roads

