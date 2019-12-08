Abdulrazaq lists priorities as cabinet retreat ends

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has spelt out the priorities of his administration to include investments in education, infrastructure, health, agriculture, enterprise, and human capital development.

In an address to wrap the three-day retreat held for his newly appointed cabinet members in Patigi, the governor said the state is almost starting “from the scratch” across every sector, especially education and primary healthcare, and directed the appointees to be ready to spend long hours, listen more, and work as a team to rebuild the state.

“We have to do big in agriculture, health care, education and enterprise – social investment scheme, job creation, and infrastructure. I was just coming from Kpada. A journey of 30 minutes from Patigi took almost two hours. There is no road, no electricity, the health care and school system have collapsed and so on. These are part of the challenges you will face when you assume office. It cuts across.

He urged the appointees to ensure that they constantly relate with their communities for their input into governance, and said his administration will not abandon projects inherited from the previous administration but may always renegotiate the contracts to save public funds.

Apart from all the newly appointed cabinet members, the event was also attended by top government functionaries including the Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; Secretary to the State Government Prof Mamman Saba Jibril; Head of Service Mrs. Modupe Susan; and the Chief of Staff to the Governor Aminu Adisa Logun.

