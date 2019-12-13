Abdulrazaq inaugurates cabinet as commissioners, aides get potfolio

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has inaugurated his cabinet and called on them to consider what legacies they would like to be remembered for in the discharge of their duties.

He also sworn in members of the Civil Service Commission and the Deputy Chief of Staff, Adebukola Risikat Babalola, whose appointment was announced and Architect Kale Belgore as Senior Adviser and Counsellor.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony at the Banquet Hall, Abdulrazaq reminded them that they were not the best out of the 3.5m people in the state.

He added that providence had placed on them the historic responsibility to take the people out of Egypt and safely into the Canaan land.

He said: “This task requires focus, patience, sacrifice, tact, speed, and constant supplication to God Almighty to guide us every step of the way. We must engage, listen, and relate well with our people whose mandate has brought us here. In doing so, we must see the whole of Kwara as our constituency.”

The Governor meanwhile has assigned portfolios to the commissioners and the Special Advisers.

Aisha Ahman Pategi was assigned Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs; Ayinla Jawondo Suleiman (Justice); Arinola Fatimah Lawal (Water Resources); Murtala Olanrewaju (Communications); Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen (Environment and Forestry); Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu (Tertiary Education); Aliyu Sabi Kora (Energy); Ahmed Fatima Bisola (Education); Agbaje Wahab Femi (Enterprises); Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu (Works and Transports); Aremu Abosede Deborah (Social Development); Joana Nnazua Kolo (Youths and Sport); Adenike Afolabi Oshatimehin (Agriculture and Rural Development Resources); Dr Raji Razak (Health); Oyeyemi Olasunbo Florence (Planning and Finance ); Oyedun Juliana Funke (Special Duties).

The Governor has also designated Saadu Salau (SS) as Special Adviser Political; Mr Yinka Aluko as Special Adviser on Special Duties; Attahiru Ibrahim as Special Adviser Youths and Sports.

