AbdulRazaq dissolves board of Kwara United FC

Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday dissolved the board of the state football club, Kwara United FC.

He has also approved the appointment of a new seven-member board, with Kunbi Titiloye from Kwara South Senatorial District as the Chairman and Hamidu Olowo (Kwara Central) as the secretary, a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Mamman Saba Jibril, noted today.

Other members are Bashir Badawi from Kwara South as the General Manager; Yahaya Jibril Usman (Kwara North) as Team Manager; AbdulKadir Mohammed Saheed (Kwara North) as Welfare Officer; Hamid Alege Olarewaju (Kwara Central) as member; and Ajadi Bamidele Ganiyu (Kwara South) as member.

“The appointment of the chairman and members is based on their good track records in football administration and passion for sports development,” the statement added.

It said the appointment takes immediate effect.

