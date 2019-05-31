AbdulRazaq attends first Juma’ah, urged to seek good legacy

ADVERTISEMENT

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Friday observed his first Juma’ah as the leader of the state, with the officiating clerics urging him to seek a greater legacy.

Imam Faatih Yahya Murtadho of Oke Agodi Central Mosque in Ilorin said the Governor comes from an influential family and prayed Allah to grant AbdulRazaq “good health, wisdom and a legacy of unprecedented achievements in the history of Kwara State.”

Murtada prayed Allah to protect the governor and keep him in the good book of the masses on account of his achievements in office.

“We pray the Almighty Allah to let you succeed in this huge task of leading our state,” the cleric said.

AbdulRazaq later visited the headquarters of the AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq Women Wing and his family quarters in Surulere, Ilorin.

In a related development, the Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) has congratulated Alhaji AbdulRahaman AbdulRasaq on his inauguration as the 7th Executive Governor of Kwara State.

Speaking through its Ag. National President, Alhaji Yahaya O. Ahmed, at a consultative meeting with the new Governor had with thought leaders and elders from across the state on Thursday, the Union advised Abdulrasaq and all those who will soon assume one position or the other in government at all levels to always be mindful of their campaign promises to the electorate who are desirous of qualitative services that will improve their lots.

