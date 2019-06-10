Abdullahi re-elected Nasarawa speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) on Monday re-elected Alhaji Ibrahim Balabare Abdullahi as Speaker of the sixth assembly.

Until now, he was the Speaker of the 5th assembly and represents Umaisha/Ugya State Constituency at the assembly.

He emerged unopposed at the inauguration of the 6th Assembly in Lafia and was sworn-in by the Clerk of the State Assembly, Mr. Ego Maikeffi Abashe.

Also, Mr. Tsetse Dandaura from Akwanga North state constituency was elected as Deputy Speaker.

In his acceptance speech, the Speaker appreciated his colleagues for the privilege to serve them again as Speaker.

