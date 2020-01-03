Abductors of Tiv community leader in Taraba demand N50m ransom

  1. Home
Published Date
Abductors of a Tiv community leader Maianguwa Daniel has demanded N50M ransom.

Mr.Daniel popularly known as Zaki Daniel was abducted by gunmen at his resident located behind Yam market in Dananacha town Gassol local government area of Taraba state, Tuesday, last week.

The gunmen who rode on three motorcycles fired several shots into the air before forcing their way into the community leader room.

An eye witness told Daily Trust that the gunmen about 8 in number took their victim on one of the motorcycle and vanished into the forest.

The abductors,it was gathered had called family of Mr Daniel and demanded for N50m  ransom.

It was further gathered that negotiation was still on between the abductors and family of the Tiv community leader.

