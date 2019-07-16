Abductors of Taraba university lecturer yet to contact family

ADVERTISEMENT

Two days after unidentified gunmen abducted a senior lecturer in Taraba State University, Mr.Benjamin Ezekiel, nothing has been heard from him.

Daily Trust finding revealed that his abductors have not contacted his family, a situation that is causing great concern over his safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Ezekiel was abducted by unidentified gunmen in his residence in the university quarters at ATC, near Grace Junior Academy, in the early hours of Sunday.

The abduction of the lecturer came few days after Governor Darius Ishaku signed a bill into law, which was passed by the state House of Assembly, that proscribed death penalty for kidnappers and life sentence for attempted kidnapping.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Police Public Relations Officer, Taraba State police command, DSP David Misal, said the Police were doing their best to rescue the abducted lecturer.

This is the second time a staff of the Taraba State University is abducted; the first was the assistant registrar, Mallam Sanusi Saad and ransom was paid before his release.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App