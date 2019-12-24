Abductors of Ondo monarch’s wife, children, demand N60m ransom

ADVERTISEMENT

The abductors of Olori Regina Akinrinmade, the wife of Oba Rufus Akinrinmade, the Orunja of Odigbo kingdom and her two daughters, have demanded N60 million ransom for their release.

Chief Olu Akinsawe, the Odofin of Odigbo kingdom confirmed this development to journalists on Tuesday in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the monarch’s wife, her two daughters and their drivers, were abducted by some unknown gunmen on Saturday along Owo-Oba-Ikare Akoko road while heading to Akungba Akoko.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“They are still in the kidnappers’ den as I speak; the security agencies are yet to know their whereabouts.

“The abductors have reduced their ransom from N100 million to N60 million.

“We have been praying for their safety, we therefore, appeal to the abductors to release them unhurt,” Akinsawe said.

He, however, called on the state government and security agencies within and around the area to help rescue the monarch’s family from their abductors.

All efforts by NAN to speak with SP Femi Joseph, the spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command on the matter proved abortive, as he could not be contacted on phone as at the time of this report. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App