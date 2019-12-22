Abductors of Kaduna traditional ruler demand N30 million ransom

ADVERTISEMENT

The Abductors of the Dictrict Head of Birnin Gwari District, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar Yahaya, and a former Educational Secretary of the Local Government, Ibrahim Musa are demanding N30 million as ransom.

They were kidnapped at an area called Labi closed to Anguwar Yako. Police confirmed the abduction in a statement on Thursday.

Daily Trust on Sunday findings reveal that the incident has left residents of the community in shock and fear because the two victims abducted are well known by virtually everybody in the town.

Our correspondent spoke to some of the community leaders in the town, who expressed concerned over the safety of the victims.

One of the community leaders who didn’t want his name mentioned said everybody in Birnin Gwari is worried.

“We are worried when we got the news that our District Head and the former ES had been kidnapped. We are more confused now, each time we think of the condition they are in.

He also revealed to Daily Trust On Sunday that the abductors initially demanded over a N100 million but cut down on the ransom.

“Do you know that their abductors called and demanded N30 million? Initially, they demanded for over N100 million before they reduced the ransom,” he said.

He also added that apart from the District Head, four other residents of a village called Doka were abducted eight days ago.

He said two of the victims at Doka were previously kidnapped and their family paid N3 million ransom each and yet the bandits returned and picked them up again at their residence.

“This is the type of life our people are living around villages in Birnin Gwari. The four people have not regained their freedom yet before we heard of this latest incident,” he said.

He described both the district head and the Education Secretary as easy-going fellows who everyone respected in the town.

Another resident of the town who also didn’t want his name mentioned for security reasons said the former education secretary is popularly called by the locals as Ibrahim ES.

“He was famous in the town when he was the Education Secretary that is why people know him with the name Ibrahim ES due to the position held in the Local Government.

“We live on the same street with him and he was quite a gentleman who minds his business. I think he retired from the state civil service as a Director,” he said.

On the abducted District Head he said: “I know him to be a good fellow and to be well respected by the people. He was turbanned not quite long if I can remember. These two victims are over 60 years,” he said.

He said the only thing the people have resorted to after the incident was prayers. “ Prayers for God’s protection is all we can do for now because the situation is disturbing,” he said.

