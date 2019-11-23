Abductors of Kaduna nursing mother reduce ransom to N5m because of infant crying

ADVERTISEMENT

The abductors of a Kaduna nursing mother, Matar Ghali, who was kidnapped three days ago at Danmani Community of Igabi Local Government Area of the State has demanded for N5 million ransom.

Daily Trust broke the news of how the gunmen stormed the‎ area around 3:15 and abducted five other people in the community after shooting sporadically to scare residents away.

One of the ward heads in the area who didn’t want his name in print said the bandits called her family to make the demand because the infant was disturbing them with cry in the forest.

” Yes they called the family to demand for five million naira as ransom, although initially they demanded for 20 million naira per head before they later reduced her own to five million naira because they claimed her little baby was crying a lot,” he said.

The source further added that all the victims were not rich as non could afford the ransom placed on them.

” None of them could afford the ransom because they are not rich people, they were just managing their lives. All we are doing now is praying to God to help ‎secure these people free, ” he said.

‎It was gathered that the incident sent fears into the mind of the residents of the area as it was the first time such abduction happened in the area.

