Abductors kidnap NTA worker in Ogun, demand N15m ransom

Suspected kidnappers have abducted a worker with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Abiodun Adenuga, at his residence in Aiyepe, Odogbolu local government area, Ogun state.

Adenuga was reportedly abducted on Tuesday night when the gunmen held him at gunpoint and whisked him away.

Family sources said the abductors had demanded a ransom of N15 million for his release.

The abductors, who had opened negotiations with the members of the family, had refused to reduce the ransom.

When contacted, the spokesman of the Ogun Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the abduction, saying the police are on the trail of the suspects with a view to rescuing the victim.

Oyeyemi noted that the victim, who had returned from work on the fateful day, was lured out of his room as the suspected abductors put on his generating set.

According to him, when the victim stepped out to check his generator, the hoodlums held him at gunpoint and whisked him away.

