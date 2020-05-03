Abductors free twins of Ibadan-based Islamic cleric

ADVERTISEMENT

Toddler twins of Ibadan-based Islamic cleric, Sheik Lateef Akewugbagold who were kidnapped last week Saturday night have regained their freedom, Daily Trust reports.

Akeugbagold had last week Sunday posted the news of abduction of his kids on Facebook page, while noting that the mother of the kids suffered delayed childbirth for 12 years before she finally had them.

Akeugbagold on Sunday morning announced on his Facebook page that the abducted twins regained their freedom around 5.30 am after a week in captivity.

He wrote “Alhamdulillah! At 5.30 am of Sunday 3rd May, my abducted twin kids are released to me beside a bush after 8 days in an unknown land. Thanks to you all for your prayers and support.”

