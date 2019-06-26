  1. Home
  Abduction of innocent girls has no basis in any religion — Buratai
Abduction of innocent girls has no basis in any religion — Buratai

By Olatunji Omrin, Maiduguri Published Date

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai yesterday said abduction of innocent girls by insurgents has no basis in any religion. He said this in Maiduguri while receiving National Association of Women Journalists led by its president, Ifeyinwa Omowole.  He said the army would support the association in its campaign against suicide and in sensitizing communities in the northeast on the need to send the girl-child to school.

 

