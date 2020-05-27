Abducted naval officer in Ondo regains freedom

ADVERTISEMENT

A naval officer, Lt Commander Ajare Uchegbulah Amadi, who was kidnapped by unidentified gunmen in Ondo State, has regained his freedom.

Lt Commander Amadi was kidnapped on his way from Abuja on May 17, 2020, along Ago Ajayi, Oba Akoko road in Ondo State.

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Adie Undie, said the naval officer was released at about 4.50 pm on Wednesday.

He said the release was sequel to the aggressive manhunt by the Command and other sister agencies.

Undie said his abductors abandoned him in the forest and fled when they realized that there was no place to hide any longer.

CP Adie warned travelers within this period to strictly adhere to the ban on inter-state movement imposed by the Federal government as a means to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

According to him, the “bad boys” are using the advantage of the empty roads to advance their nefarious acts.

