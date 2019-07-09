Abducted Kadpoly student regains freedom 16 days after

ADVERTISEMENT

A student of Kaduna Polytechnic, Mohammed Abubakar, who was allegedly abducted on his way to school 16 days ago, has regained his freedom.

Daily Trust gathered that Abubakar was released on Thursday night after he was found under Kawo Bridge within the metropolis.

Narrating how the incident ‎happened, Abubakar told our reporter, yesterday, that all he could remember was boarding a tricycle to school with three persons already inside including the rider.

“I only opened my eyes to see myself in a room inside a forest. The house has only three rooms and there were women in the house but no children.

“The men hardly sta‎yed in the house; they only came in and leave but the women were in the house all through the days I spent with them. I couldn’t do anything because I was weak and scared. I didn’t even know how I came there in the first place and I saw two guns in the room,” he said.

The men told me that they found me in the bush so they brought me to their house to take care of me.

The young man also said the people asked him to give them a number to call his parents which he did.

“Honestly I’m still scared I don’t like talking about them even though I was not maltreated because they kept insisting they ‎found me in the bush and that I was unconscious for seven days according to them. They later brought me out of the bush and sent me home,” he said

He said they drove for many hours before reaching Kaduna.

His mother, Hajiya Asmau, said her husband sent N20,000 to the people after they demanded for transportation before they sent him home.

