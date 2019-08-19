Abducted boy regains freedom two years after, abductor arrested

ADVERTISEMENT

A boy who was abducted two years ago in Ijebu-ode in Ogun state regained his freedom at the weekend.

Joshua Joseph was freed when the state police command arrested his abductor, one Blessing Ozor, a bible study teacher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Joseph was allegedly sold to Ozor for the sum of N2 million in Anambra state in 2017 and was renamed Chisom in Ozor’s house.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Ozor, admitted her fault, but claimed innocence of the crime, saying she adopted the child for the sum of N1m from a level 13 civil servant in Anambra state, one Ifeoma Joy.

During the handing over of the boy to his parent, Police Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi explained that one Joy sold the boy to Ozor based on forged documents.

According to him, Joy works in the Ministry of Women Affairs in Anambra state and she uses the leverage in selling off adopted children kidnapped by her other members of the syndicate, Rita and Angelina.

“In the cause of looking for her, she got transfer to four local governments within one month to evade arrest.

“Our findings have shown that eight children have been stolen by this syndicate in Ogun state and four have been recovered.

“One of the stolen children was found when the people who adopted him, saw the boy’s picture on the pages of newspaper and returned him,” Oyeyemi said.

While speaking with journalists during the parade, Joy denied the allegation levied against her, saying, she was not involved in the said crime.

Explaining his part, Ozor , said she gave Joy N150,000 for the process of the papers and later gave her N900,000 on the point of completion .

Ozor who broke down in tears said: “I am just a victim of this circumstance by my foolishness.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App