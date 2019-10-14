Abducted Adamawa cattle owners pay N3.8m ransom

ADVERTISEMENT

Six men kidnapped along the Nigeria-Cameroon border in Adamawa State have been released after paying N3.8 million as ransom.

Family sources confirmed that the kidnappers collected a total of N3.8 million to release the men in the early hours of Saturday. The gunmen had earlier demanded N10 million as ransom.

“We went to the bush early in the morning to pay the money and returned with all the kidnapped victims”, a source said.

The victims were taken on October 5, from the bush, about three kilometres away from Gurin town, while on a visit to inspect their cows being reared by paid herdsmen.

The spokesman for the Adamawa Police Command, Sulaiman Ngurije, confirmed the development, saying the victims were assisting the police in the investigation.

