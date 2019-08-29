‘Abducted ABU went to raise funds for dinner’

ADVERTISEMENT

Course mates of the three students of the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) that were abducted and later freed on Wednesday have given details about why their mates travelled to Abuja before they were abducted on their way back to Zaria.

The students, who spoke with our correspondent on conditions of anonymity, said the three students, Fatima Jalingo, Maryam Bello and Umar Sagir travelled to Abuja as part of a committee to raise funds for a dinner to be hosted by final year students of the department.

One of the students in the Law Department who said he was billed to travel with them before he later withdrew gave details of what transpired.

He said, “Final year students of our department usually organize a departmental dinner as part of the activities marking their last days on campus.

“Our set is to round up next month; so the three of them were sent to Abuja on behalf of the dinner committee to meet with prominent lawyers and Senior Advocates for financial support.

“They were able to meet some of them who pledged their support and one of them even gave them N100,000 cash which they were holding when they were attacked.”

The student said he was to go with the three but couldn’t make it at the last minute due to some logistic problems.

Our correspondent learnt that the only male among them, Umar Sagir, returned to Zaria after he was released but he’s finding it difficult to walk as he was said to be very weak and has been taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

The two other female students were taken to Abuja and Minna where their parents reside.

The students said they learnt that the three paid various amounts as ransoms before they were released.

