…abduct many women in Katsina village

The Katsina State Police Command yesterday confirmed that armed bandits abducted 15 women at Wurma village in Kurfi Local Government Area of the state Monday night.

The command, however, said 10 of the captives were later rescued and reunited with their families.

Residents said the bandits operated from 11pm to 2am.

Many animals were reportedly rustled as several homes and shops were ransacked as well.

“I know of my neighbour Junaidu whose wife and three children were taken, a daughter of Malam Shehu and wife of one Abubakar was kidnapped also, the villages are still taking stock of the incident.

“Till now, there has not been any demand from the abductors,” a source said.

The acting spokesman of the state police command, ASP Anas Gezawa, confirmed the incident.

He said: “At about 0015hrs, unknown gunmen in large number invaded Wurma village of Kurfi LGA and abducted 15 women, including the daughter and daughter-in-law of the village head, Mustapha Mohammed.”

He later said efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining five captives.

“The bandits also carted away unspecified number of cattle, the DPO led a patrol team of policemen to the scene but hoodlums had already escaped. Efforts are on also to arrest the culprits,” he added.

