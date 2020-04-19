Abaribe flays killings in S/East over lockdown

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has expressed concern over the alleged killing of innocent Nigerians in the South East by policemen enforcing the COVID-19 lockdown.

Abaribe, in a statement, said the entire south-east had lost six people to police brutality, a figure he said was higher than COVID-19 fatalities in the region.

“There may be some other unreported cases in this region involving the officers of the Nigeria Police, yet in all of these we have not heard of any decisive action taken by the police high command to stem this ugly tide,” Abaribe said.

He urged the Inspector-General of Police, to call his men to order.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He also called for a thorough investigation into the killings, and the prosecution of culprits.

“The killings have the propensity of being given sinister interpretations. It is the responsibility of the police high command, embodied by the IGP, to rein in his men and prevent the people from relapsing into total state of hopelessness. It is not acceptable to our people, to watch our youths being killed in such brazen manner,” he stated.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App