Abandoned projects: NDDC to appear before Reps Cttee September 23

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) management is to appear before the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on September 23 over abandoned projects awarded by the Commission.

This was disclosed by the Chairman Ad-hoc Committee on NDDC, Ossai N. Ossai while briefing journalists on the activities of the committee on Thursday.

He said that the invitation was extended after the NNDC management allegedly failed to honour an earlier invitation by the committee.

“The Ad-hoc Committee conducted hearing on the matter on Tuesday, 10th September, 2019, where all stakeholders were invited to make presentations.

“You are aware that the major stakeholder, the NDDC did not make a presentation or submission. A summon was issued on the authority of the House of Representatives to the Ag. Managing Director to report to the Committee today, Thursday, 19th September at 11.00 am, yet she failed to appear.

“We also believe that, unless the NDDC proves otherwise, it means it has so much to hide from the Nigerian people. We therefore, extend the summons on the NDDC to Monday 23rd September 2019, at 11:00 am,” he said.

According to him, the Committee views the action of the NNDC Acting Managing Director as a breach of the privilege of the House of Representatives and Members of the Committee.

He said that, as a responsive and responsible Legislature, the House of Representatives in a Resolution of 24th July, 2019 set up an Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate the Abandoned Projects in Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). the cost of award, period of award and state of completion.

He said that, the Resolution of the House is primarily for the purpose of ensuring accountability on government programmes and actions and to expose corruption, inefficiency and waste in the execution of projects.

