Abandoned projects: Emefiele, NDDC mgt to appear before Reps C’ttee

Rep. Nicholas Ossai (ODP-Delta) Chairman, House of Representatives Committee investigating abandoned projects in the Niger Delta, says that the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emiefele, will appear before the committee on Thursday, Sept. 19.

In an interview with journalists in Abuja, Ossai said that the Acting Managing Director and all the Directors in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) would also answer questions on abandoned projects in the oil rich region.

“Some of the documents we requested from the CBN has come and we are looking forward to receiving him on Thursday by 12 o’clock.

“I believe we might ask one or two questions from the documents we have received, that is what we are going to do, I know the CBN Governor is a law-abiding citizen.

“What we did is to protect the interest of the Niger Delta people, who are a part of the people of Nigeria, whose money had been released to do a good job for them by the Federal Government.

“The investigation we are conducting will unravel a lot of issues and make sure that some of these contractors go back to site to execute those jobs abandoned over the years; that is the essence of summons.

“So the CBN Governor is going to appear on Thursday including all directors and the Acting MD of NDDC, who is also a Director of a Department,” he said. (NAN)

