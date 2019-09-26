Abandoned power projects: Power ministry, TCN, NEMSA, others appear before Reps committee

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of Federal Ministry of Power, Transmission Company of Nigeria ( TCN), Nigeria Electricity Management Service Agency (NEMSA)‎ and other stakeholders in the power sector, today, appeared before a House of Representatives Adhoc Committee on power.

The Committee was formed through an Act to Investigate abandoned power projects and review Federal government’s expenditure in the power sector since 1999.

ADVERTISEMENT

THE REPRESENTATIVES…

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Declaring the Public Hearing open, the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila said that, the House deliberated on the Motion to investigate the power sector on 24th July,2019.

The Speaker who was represented by the House Chief Whip, Muhammad Tahir Monguno said, a related Motion was also deliberated upon on Thursday, 25th September on the need to “Review Government Expenditure on the Power Sector” to ensure sustenance of the Power Reform Programme in Nigeria.

“Today my fellow Nigerians, I want to state that, the Motions as deliberated are wake up calls. You will agree with me that since 1999-Date, the National Assembly has appropriated huge sums of monies in the Power Sector and there are lots and much to be desired from the sector. The problem is you and I; we are not patriotic enough in the discharge of our responsibilities to our Nation, Nigeria,”he said.

According to him, the ‎constitution of the committee was to enable the House in moving forward and evaluate the monies appropriated compared to utilisation.

“In the course of carrying out this assignment, the ‎committee is at liberty in line with Sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to invite any organisation, Agency, Persons either still in active service or retired to make clarification where necessary,”he added.

THE MINISTRY OF POWER…

Speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power, Linus Edozien said that as the supervising ministry, it has directed all its agencies to submit details of their activities to the committee over the years.

He said the ministry had been carrying out its supervisory role in the power sector towards realising government’s efforts of providing stable and enough power to Nigerian citizens

THE NEMSA…

In his submission, Engineer Peter Eweso of the Nigerian Electricity Management Service Agency (NEMSA) said the Agency metamorphosed from a department to an agency a few years ago so as to ensure standards of technical services in the power sector.

He however disclosed that, before its transformation to a supervisory agency, it has executed 14 Power related projects ‎across the country.

THE TCN…

On his part, Engineer Geoffrey Nwoteoye of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) ‎said that, in an effort to improve power transmission in the country, it has installed about 40 high capacity Transformers at various transmission substations across the country.

According to him, the Power Transmission in the country as at December 2018 was ‎8,500 Megawatts which he said later fluctuates between 4000 and 5000 Megawatts.

Nwoteoye further stated that, TCN had for a long time been battling with transmission challenges resulting in less power being utilised by DISCOs despite the presence of residual power which sometimes caused High Voltage incidences which damage transmission equipment.

He also revealed that, TCN is also being owed billions by the DSCOs which had affected it’s IGR.

THE REA…

Also speaking, Engineer Muhammad Abubakar Wataram of Rural Electrification Agency (REA) said that, after the Power Reform Act the agency inherited 1,946 electrification ‎projects being handled by 1,198 contractors.

He however, disclosed that, there are only 414 that are not completed.

According to him, no new project had been awarded by the agency in the last four years as they only focused their attention to the completion of existing ones.

OTHER STAKEHOLDERS…

Other agencies have also made submissions during the hearing which was later adjourned to Wednesday.

In his remarks, chairman of the Committee, Tajuddeen Abbas who was represented during the hearing by Usman Bello Kumo‎ said the hearing is very important in order to revive the country’s power sector.

According to him, ‎the power situation in the country is having an adverse effect on the socio-economic development of the citizens.He added that, the House will do everything to ensure that the Nigeria’s power sector on the right track.

Kumo said the hearing will provide the stakeholders to make their submissions which will be studied by the committee and act on.

He said the Committee will unravel the mystery behind proliferation of abandoned projects at the expense of power generation and distribution in the country.

He noted that, the committee is out to get results not to ‘witch-hunt’ anybody, “The most important thing is to get the result.”

He warned the stakeholders, agencies and personalities against shunning the invitation of the Committee.

“If you think you will just sit in the comfort of your office and decide not to come no problem. At the end of it all, we will reveal our report at the floor of the National Assembly,”he said.

He later directed the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Power to Invite other critical stakeholders including the Niger Delta Development Company to appear before the committee on Wednesday.

He added that all other relevant MDAs will also furnish the committee with necessary details on their activities within the period being investigated by the committee.

The agencies invited for the Public Hearing include; Federal Ministry of Power, ‎ Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP), Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company Limited (NELMCO) and others.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App