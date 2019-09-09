Abaji PCRC area command, 4 divisions inaugurated

ADVERTISEMENT

The FCT chapter of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) has inaugurated its new executives for Abaji area command and four new divisions.

The four PCRC divisions that were inaugurated were, Rubochi, Yaba, Abaji and Gudun-Karya.

The chairman of the FCT chapter of the PCRC, Chief Otunba Bolaji Adigun, while inaugurating the PCRC executives on Saturday in Abaji, cautioned them against exposing their identities before the public, especially at a crime scene.

He urged them to ensure they gathered the necessary information about any form of crime and forward to the police, saying they could later follow up after reporting such incident to the police in order to ascertain how it was handled.

“So what we are going to do is that our mouth must remain shut. When you are in a place don’t declare whom you are, just tap the information and hand it over to the police,” he said.

Also speaking, the Abaji police area commander, Chike Nwabunwa, urged the PCRC executives to always see the police as their friends, saying there was the need to ensure synergy between the PCRC and the police to tackle crime in the area.

On his part, the Abaji PCRC area commander, Alhaji Salihu Suleiman Kakamba, who spoke on behalf of the executives, assured that the area command would always work together with other divisions in collaboration with the police and vigilantes to tackle crime in the area.

City News report that certificates were issued to both executives of the PCRC area command and the four other divisions.

