…Abaji council chair supports community policing

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, has declared his administration’s support to the initiative of community policing in the area.

Alhaji Abdulrahman, while speaking during the inauguration of the area command’s community policing advisory committee, added that the council would give full support to the initiative to help curb crime in the area.

The FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma, represented by DCP Augustina Ogbodo, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Administration and Finance of the FCT Police Command, commended the IGP for his wisdom in initiating the programme, which he said would go a long way in curbing crime.

On her part, the officer in charge of community policing at the FCT Command, SP Naomi Danjuma, said, “We are transiting from traditional policing, that is reactive and incident-based, to a problem-solving-oriented policing that is proactive, with the community as the cornerstone of policing objectives.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App