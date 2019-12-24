Abaji chairman’s brother, 4 others kidnapped along Abuja-Lokoja road

ADVERTISEMENT

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted one of the younger brothers of the incumbent chairman of Abaji Area council, Awwal Ajiya.

A member of the victim’s family, who preferred anonymity, said the incident happened around 6:00am at Kamadi village along Abuja-Lokoja highway.

He said the victim joined four other passengers in a commercial vehicle for Yangoji, in Kwali area council in which they were attacked.

According to him, the chairman’s younger brother left for Yangoji to fix his tipper truck.

He revealed that the family had established contact with the kidnappers but said the kidnappers are yet to demand for ransom.

“Actually there was conversation with the victim and the kidnappers but they warned that nobody should call them again until at their own convenient time, in which they quickly switched off the phone, ” he said.

The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, confirmed the kidnapping in a telephone interview with o ur reporter.

“We pray that God will bring an end to this incident, ” he said.

The police is yet to confirm the incident as at the time of filing this report.

