Abaji boss seeks deployment of more immigration personnel

The Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, has sought for deployment of more officers of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) to the council in order to enhance adequate surveillance and information gathering in the area.

Ajiya, represented by secretary of the council, Alhaji Kamal Adamu Shuaibu, made the call when he received the FCT Comptroller of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) Mrs. Esekhaibe O. Anjela, on behalf of the chairman in his office yesterday.

He said the deployment of more manpower by the NIS will also help to checkmate any form of illegal migration and other form of security challenge across the council.

The chairman, while commending the NIS boss for the visit, said the council would also look into some issues presented before the council for consideration.

Earlier, the FCT comptroller of the NIS, Mrs Esekhaibe O. Anjela, commended the council chairman for his efforts towards creating enabling environment for his men/officers in the area to discharge their duties without hitches.

She also lauded the council chairman for providing her staff with office accommodation, saying without accommodation, the aims and objectives of the organization would have been defeated in the area.

According to her, she decided to embark on familiarization tour to sensitize the council on E-migration registration that was ongoing, which she said was geared towards having proper information about non- Nigerians that were domiciled in some communities.

She therefore requested for land that will serve as Immigration barracks and a vehicle that would ease the movement of her officers in the council.

