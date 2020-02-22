Abacha Loot: Southern, Middle Belt leaders call for judicial probe of FG/Bagudu deal

ADVERTISEMENT

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum has called for a judicial probe of the allegation that the Federal Government is planning to pay $100m of Abacha loot to Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State

The group in a joint it is scandalized by the allegation.

The group also rejected the denial by the Presidency, saying the allegation as revealed by the United State Department of Justice put a dent on the anti-corruption fight of the present government.

The statement read: “The feeble denial by the presidency does not cut it for us. We do not accept the Americans Government can be declined as “corruption fighting back ” as this now integrity-challenged regime is wont to slander all those who call it to account locally .

“Only 48 hours back we learnt that the Excess Crude Account (ECA) which used to be in billions of dollars is now down to $70m.The administration has plunged Nigeria to un-payable debt borrowing in 3 years more than what we previously borrowed in 30 years with no deliveries in tow. We recall how the former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun queried the EFCC Chairman of having no record of what EFCC recovered from corrupt politicians.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App