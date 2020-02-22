Abacha loot: PDP urges National Assembly to probe Presidency

ADVERTISEMENT

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the National Assembly to save the nation by undertaking a forensic probe of the Buhari Presidency, following fresh reports of alleged clandestine plots by the Presidency to pillage the looted funds repatriated by the United States.

The party said in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan that the recent revelation of alleged huge corruption in Buhari’s administration, has further exposed the fact that the administration had been “living a lie; parading as saints with a false anti-corruption posturing, whereas it has been swimming in a huge ocean of corruption and massive treasury looting.”

The party said Presidency’s failure to give a direct response to the issues raised by the US Department of State only validated the “widely held position that the administration is not only irredeemably corrupt but also serves as a haven for corrupt individuals.”

The PDP said its call was “predicated on the stinking reports by the US Department of State that the President Buhari-led government plots to funnel the repatriated money to certain individuals connected to the Presidency, including a particular state governor allegedly involved in the initial looting of the money.

“The PDP says the report that the Buhari-led Government has been blocking attempts to recover part of the looted funds traced to Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, the Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, who was reportedly indicted by the US for allegedly helping in transferring billions of dollar out of the country during the military era, speaks volumes of the corruption and concealments going on in the Buhari Presidency.

“Moreover, further revelations in the report that instead of recovering the stolen money, the Federal Government is even in the process of funneling $100 million (N36.3 billion) out of the looted funds to Governor Bagudu, highlights the humongous sleaze, duplicity and treachery that pervade the Buhari administration.

“From the report, it is clear that the Buhari Presidency has further smeared itself, and no longer commands the trust and confidence of stakeholders within and outside the country in its fight against corruption.

