Aba women protest deplorable roads in Abia

ADVERTISEMENT

Some women on Tuesday protested over the deplorable state of roads in Aba, calling on Abia state governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, to repair and construct the roads.

The women, numbering more than 200 besieged the streets of Aba with banners and placards which have inscriptions such as “The Return of Aba Women Riot (Part 2),” 1929-2019 (90 Years).”

ADVERTISEMENT

They lamented over lack of good roads in Aba, non-payment of salaries, poor power supply, and unemployment, among others and called on the governor to, as a matter of urgency, expedite action to address these issues.

Speaking to newsmen, a trader at Ahia Ohuru, who gave her name as Gift Uchendu, said being a trader in Aba has now turned to a curse as it is difficult for them to go to the rural areas to buy products like food stuff for sale, stating that despite being promised earlier, they are disappointed that Governor Ikpeazu is yet to give Aba the attention it requires.

Also, Lady Amarachi Emelogu, among others who spoke with newsmen, said it was regrettable that Aba cannot boast of a single motorable road, saying Omuma road, Port Harcourt road, Osisioma Road etc are now death traps.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App