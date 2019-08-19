AAG: Team Nigeria yet to win medal as Egypt top table

ADVERTISEMENT

Team Nigeria are yet to win a medal at the ongoing 12th All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco even as defending champions Egypt and three other north African countries are already amassing medals.

As at the time of filing this report, Egypt is topping the table with four gold and four bronze medals.

Host nation, Morocco is second with two gold, five silver, four bronze medals while Algeria is placed third with two gold, three silver, six bronze.

Tunisia is currently occupying the fourth position with two gold, three silver and three bronze medals.

However, Team Nigeria is yet to win a medal in any of 22 sports entered for.

It will be noted that Team Nigeria at the last All Africa Games in Congo Brazzaville, Nigeria won 47 gold, 55 silver and 42 bronze medals to place second behind Egypt who amassed 85 gold, 64 silver and 68 bronze medals to win the games.

Meanwhile, Nigeria men and women teams have qualified for the quarterfinals of the Beach Volleyball event at the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria men’s team beat Egypt 2-1 (21-15, 13-21, 15-13) while the women’s team defeated Gambia 2-0 (21-12, 21-9) to book their places in respective quarterfinals.

Nigeria women’s team will face Kenya in the quarterfinals while the men’s team will face South Africa in the quarterfinals all slated for today.

