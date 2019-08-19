AAG: Go for gold, Sanusi charges Flying Eagles, Falconets

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi has charged the U-20 boys’ and girls’ National Teams to go for gold medals in the football events of the ongoing 12th All-Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco.

Paul Aigbogun’s wards were forced to a 1-1 draw by their counterparts from Burkina Faso in their opening match of the men’s football event on Friday, while Chris Danjuma’s Falconets took no prisoners, hammering South Africa’s Basetsana 3-0 in their first match on Saturday.

“I have confidence in the two teams that are in Morocco for the football events and I know they will do the country proud. The Falconets have shown their teeth right from the beginning while the Flying Eagles have to rejig their strategy.

“From available records, Nigeria has not won gold medal in the men’s football event since 1973 that we hosted the 2nd All-Africa Games in Lagos. It is a very long time and the Flying Eagles have to make their best efforts to win this year,” said Sanusi.

