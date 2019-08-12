AAG: Adesola urges Nigerian athletes to emulate selfless Quadre

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the 2019 All Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Olusade Adesola has charged members of Team Nigeria to emulate the selflessness of compatriot Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre, a female tennis player based in Morocco.

While addressing Sports Editors in Abuja, the sports administrator said most of the foreign based athletes have shown patriotism and commitment to serving the country but they need to do more.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said athletes should always be mindful of the fact that if they were not given the opportunity to represent Nigeria, many of them wouldn’t have been able to travel beyond the shores of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adesola therefore urged the athletes to reciprocate such opportunities by showing ‘commitment, discipline, submission and obedience’ to constituted authority.

“I want to acknowledge the patriotism of our foreign based athletes. Some have shuttled a number of times to and fro Nigeria in their quest to don the national colour initially at own cost.

“In this circumstance, I will in particular acknowledge the commitment of a Morocco-based female tennis player, Oyinlomo Barakat Quadre who has embarked on a number of trips to and fro her base at own cost to enlist her participation in Rabat, 2019.

“I encourage others to emulate her good virtue,” he said.

The permanent Secretary also commended all the athletes, both the home-based and foreign who have been selected among the 308 that would represent Nigeria in Morocco.

“It is indeed a great privilege that you are counted among the few, the very few that would champion the course of Nigeria in Morocco.

“Please treasure this opportunity, because to some, this may be your only or last opportunity, please make the best use of it,” he stated.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App