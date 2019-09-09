AAC to expel Rivers guber candidate over tribunal panel

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Action Congress (AAC) has said it would expel its Rivers state governorship candidate in the 2019 elections, Mr. Awara Biokpomabo Festus, for allegedly plotting with some political forces to ensure the reconstitution of the Election Petitions Tribunal Panel handling the party’s case.

The AAC and its candidate, Awara are challenging the outcome of the Rivers state governorship election in court, alleging that the PDP and its candidate, Governor Nyesom Wike, rigged the polls to emerge winner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The AAC National Chairman, Dr. Leonard Nzenwa, told newsmen on Monday in Abuja, that the national leadership of the party had intercepted a letter written by one Tawo E. Tawo (SAN) allegedly on behalf of Mr. Festus without consultation with the party and without notice to all other parties involved in the election petition to the President of the Court of Appeal seeking the reconstitution of the Panel.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He explained that Festus’ move was a violation of an order of the Court of Appeal, adding that the AAC would not be part of such arrangement.

“We take this position because Mr. Awara has boasted that the current panel will be disbanded and a new one reconstituted. He claims he demanded for the disbandment of the original panel and that he will do it again. He insists that his contact has assured him that the panel will be disbanded.

“These claims and the actions of Mr. Awara go a long way to taint the integrity of the office of the President of the Court of Appeal and decisive action must be taken including allowing the current tribunal panel to sit and conclude this matter thereby ending the empty boasts.

“Moreover, if counsel to Mr. Awara has admitted the wrongful contents of the letter, no reasonable person will expect any other official action in acceding to the demands contained in the letter.

“More so with just about 40 days left for the lifespan of the election petition, everybody should worry why the petitioner will be asking for a new panel and what hatchet job the new panel will execute if it comes to be, noting that till date there is no allegation against the current panel even by Mr. Awara,” the AAC boss said.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App