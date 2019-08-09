AAC berates Amaechi for using party to ‘foment trouble in Rivers’, explains Sowore’s expulsion

ADVERTISEMENT

The African Action Alliance (AAC) has berated the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, for allegedly using the party ‘to foment trouble in Rivers State’.

The party also said that it expelled its National Chairman and 2019 presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore because of his subversive activities by trying to change the government through unconstitutional means. Sowore, who is one of the leaders of #RevolutionNow protest is in the custody of the the Department of State Services, DSS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party took the decision at the National Convention of the party held at Rockview Hotel, Owerri.

ADVERTISEMENT

The motion to expel Sowore, Malcom Fabiyi and 28 others, was moved by Chief Emeka Ezeife and seconded by Nasiru Abdul Rahman.

Sowore was replaced by Dr. Leonard Nzenwa.

Nzenwa who bemoaned how Amaechi used the party in Rivers, said that AAC is not in alliance with any party, vowing that the party has the capacity and capability to win election in Rivers State without outside assistance.

Amaechi-led All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers adopted the AAC candidate, Biokpomabo Awara in the 2019 guber election in the state.

Nzenwa accused Sowore of anti party activities and bringing the party into disrepute through his actions.

He said that though the party is poised to take over power in 2023, it could only do that through the ballot box.

Nzenwa said, “The AAC is poised to take over power in 2023 through the ballot and not through any unconstitutional means. We acknowledge the constitutional rights of citizens to peaceful protest against government but we are aware that this constitutional right does not include the right to resort to unconstitutional take-over of the government of the country or any part thereof.

“We dissociate the party from any move to unconstitutionally topple the government and any individual who may have done that in the name of the party did so without our consent and clearly did not do so in the name of the party or on its behalf”.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App