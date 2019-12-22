‘A Short History of the Atyap’ launched in Abuja

ADVERTISEMENT

A book, ‘A Short Story of the Atyap’ was launched in Abuja, on Thursday.

At the book launch which held at the Yar’Adua Center, Abuja, the chairman of the occasion and former Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Mr Andrew Yakubu said the historical work will inspire the younger generation about the Atya people’s culture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The book is about the history of the people. The history of the people is best told by themselves. Where they are coming from, were they are and the journey ahead. It’s about the culture, the tradition, all properly documented for the benefit of those who are part of the community and for the children that are unborn. If you have your culture properly documented, it is easy to be transmitted,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The Book Reviewer, Father Williams Abba, of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, said generations unborn will find the book as a resource material as it is the celebration of the custom and tradition of the people.

The 261-page book, which was initiated and authored by late Mr Bala Achi had contributions from six others.

One of the co-authors, Mr Akila Duste Bungwon said the main intention of writing the book was to write the story of the Atyap people from the indigenes’ perspective. “We have written this from our own perspective because other people wrote about us from their own perspective which was not balanced,” he said.

The President, Kataf Youth Christian Association, Henry Sunday Mamman, who also represented the President of Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) said the book is not just historic, but will create a spark for greater work in the development, progress and refocusing of the Atyap people from southern Kaduna.

The daughter of the author who is a writer as well, Mrs Nevan Grace Bello said the book, ‘A Short History of the Atyap’ was conceived, coordinated and edited by her father Mr Bala Achi while alive and other indigenous writers of Atyap origin.

“It gives a view of Abin Atyap (Atyap land) and its people, its rich culture, history, geography, trade and industry, neigbours, sufferings of the people under the yoke of the emirate and colonialism,” She said.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App