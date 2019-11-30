A note to Buhari on Cotton production and Nigerian textiles

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. President, it is on record that some decades ago, Nigeria was one of the leading nations in Africa in cotton production and textile manufacturing. The country earned so much foreign revenue and enjoyed the attention of investors both locally and internationally.

Sir, that achievement is now a history. The current situation in the sector is not only worrisome but also disturbing to every reasonable government.

Now that you have signed Executive Order (003) and directed the nation’s apex bank to invest N100 billion in cotton production, ginnery and textile production, it is a welcome development that must be supported by every Nigerian.

But looking at the challenges of the huge demands by cotton producers, ginnery and textile producers who aspire to meet the needs of local and West African consumers, the amount is only a peanut.

Mr. President, a right step in the right direction is the beginning of the efforts (neglected by previous regimes) that can see us through a legacy for upcoming generations.

Sir, countries like China, India, Indonesia and Malaysia achieved so much in the sector because of huge investments by their governments and the private sector. Looking at where we are today, cotton production can consume more than N100 billion if it is to support our textile industries with their requirements.

The current monthly local requirement of textile materials in the country is such that, our present dilapidated and outdated huge energy consumption industries cannot produce in 30 years even if they are to be in 24 hour/365 days a year work.

Moreover, our markets serve more than 10 West African states. Therefore, to have efficient modern textile industries in Nigeria, government must redouble its efforts and commitment and also invest huge amounts of money to serve as motivation to the efforts by the private sector.

Sir, individuals have been investing in textile manufacturing, but end up bankrupt as a result of inefficient management and lack of government involvement that serves as security to the investors as it is the normal practice in developing countries. While government serves as co-investor it also serves as the watchdog through its relevant regulatory agencies.

More investments and guidance are surely needed, sir, for the textile sector to flourish, provide more job opportunities, earn foreign revenue for the government and compete with our counterparts among the developing countries. May Allah see you through.

Abubakar is the CEO, Mudassir & Brothers, Kano.

