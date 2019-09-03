A nation that sells darkness

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria is endowed with large oil, gas, hydro and solar resource, and it already has the potential to generate 12,522 megawatts (MW) of electric power from existing plants, but most days is only able to generate around 4,000 MW, which is insufficient, and in many seasons we generate a frightening less than 3000MW.

To the ordinary Nigerian give us light, and maybe the above technicalities would make sense, as they continue to suffer the brunt of inefficiency through frequent tariff increase.

The regulatory body for electricity, the National Electricity Regulation Commission NERC talks of deregulation, and one wonders when. We have tried pre-paid, post- paid, consuming less pay more, and all manners of payment system for a utility that is simply not there.

The federal government has signed two contracts with the United States based General Electric Company (GE) for the supply, installation and maintenance of five gas turbine plants to produce 2,016MW at a cost of $2.5 billion.

The nation ranks top as favorite destination for manufacturers of Power Generating sets, in most suburb it is a case of ‘I pass my neighbor’ a local name for the small Chinese gen that barbers, seamstress and homes use.

Nigeria remains in 2019 a nation without light. Painfully we have the resources, the manpower, we have it all, and sadly and almost in unimaginable contradiction I say we do not have it, we do not have the commitment, the political will, the sincerity and as long as this stays, in local comedy there will be no light at the end of the tunnel, as Nigerians continue to pay for darkness. For how long; may the Almighty Allah show us His light; grant us the wisdom, to know what to do with our leaders, as only time will tell.

Prince Charles Dickson pcdbooks@gmail.com

