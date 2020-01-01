  1. Home
  2. Exclusive
  3. Exclusive Stories
  4. A LETTER FROM THE PRESIDENT AT NEW YEAR NIGERIA’S DECADE
ADVERTISEMENT

A LETTER FROM THE PRESIDENT AT NEW YEAR NIGERIA’S DECADE

By . Published Date
President Muhammadu Buhari.

My Dear Compatriots, Today marks a new decade. It is a time of hope, optimism and fresh possibilities. We look forward as a nation to the 2020s as the opportunity to build on the foundations we have laid together on security, diversification of our economy and taking on the curse of corruption. These are the…

This content is for subscribers only. You can subscribe for as low as ₦12 per day

ADVERTISEMENT

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.