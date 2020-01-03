A/Ibom Village Head raises alarm over threats to lives

ADVERTISEMENT

The Village Head of Idung Udoette Oniok Village in the Edo group of villages of Esit Eket local government area in Akwa Ibom State, Prince Henry Abia, has raised an alarm over alleged threats to lives of his subjects.

Abia said his people have been continuously threatened by a cult group allegedly recruited and funded by an oil company.

Speaking yesterday in a statement in Uyo, the village head alleged that the company, Frontier Oil, is using the group as its strike force to “harass, destroy and molest innocent young men and women whenever there are contending issues between it and the host communities.”

The monarch explained that the relationship between the communities and the company degenerated in 2016 when an oil spill was discovered.

He stated that since then, there have been series of clashes between the company and the host communities.

He said the recent clash happened when the company acquired land for right of way for its gas pipeline and failed to pay compensation to the people for their farmlands, fish ponds and other things destroyed in creating the way.

He noted that when his people complained, the company recruited thugs to terrorise the community on a daily basis.

Abia recalled that on December 9, 2019, when the people led a peaceful protest against the company, it unleashed its killer squad against the people and the security agents who were drafted to maintain peace during the protest.

He said the ‘killer squad’ broke into his palace and destroyed property estimated at millions of naira and damaged other peoples’ houses.

Abia called on the federal and state governments to declare a state of emergency in the area to address insecurity posed by the activities of the the cultists.

Reacting to the allegations, Public Affairs and Community Relations Officer of Frontier Oil, Mr Sam Atara described the allegations as unfounded and false and urged the public to disregard the allegations.

He said Frontier Oil is a coorporate organisation with a subsisting Memorandum of Understanding with its host communities, adding that the allegations are spearheaded by few members of the community.

He said: “The allegations are unfounded and false and are spearheaded by one or two members of the community. Disregard these as untruths.”

