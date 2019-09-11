  1. Home
A/Ibom: Tribunal chair pledges justice as parties present final addresses

By Iniabasi Umo, Uyo Published Date

Chairman of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, Justice A. M. Yakubu, has said the tribunal will deliver justice to all parties.

Speaking, yesterday, after the petitioner and respondents in the suit had presented their final addresses, Justice Yakubu said all processes filed by the parties would be handled in the interest of justice.

The chairman who adjourned the tribunal to a later date to be communicated to all parties involved in the suit, commended counsels of both petitioner and respondents for the proceedings.

 

