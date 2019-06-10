A/Ibom State assembly gets new Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, representing Uruan State constituency has emerged as the new Speaker of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

While Rt. Hon. Felicia Bassey is the Deputy Speaker of the 7th State House of Assembly.

Both the speaker and deputy speaker were reelected to represent their constituency in the house of assembly

