A/Ibom shuts livestock markets, intercepts another corpse

Akwa Ibom State Government has announced the immediate closure of all livestock markets in the state.

A press release signed by the Chairman, COVID-19 Management Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, in Uyo yesterday night said the markets would remain closed throughout the month of May.

Ekuwem stated that no new consignment of livestock would be allowed into the state, and advised livestock sellers to sell off their stock and shut down the business.

He said defaulters will be prosecuted as security agencies have been directed to monitor and enforce compliance.

“I have been directed by His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, to announce the immediate shutdown of all livestock markets in the state for the rest of May 2020.

“By this announcement, no new consignment of livestock – goats, cows and rams, will be allowed into the state until further notice. Livestock sellers are advised to sell off their stock and proceed to shut down.

“Security agencies have been directed to monitor and ensure full compliance. Defaulters will be prosecuted,” the release stated.

Meanwhile, the state government has intercepted another corpse smuggled into the state through Ika Local Government Area.

The interception occurred less than 72 hours after that of a man who died in Lagos State was intercepted as it was being smuggled into the state through Ikot Ebidang in Onna LGA.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Dominic Ukpong, who decried the action despite warnings, said the intercepted corpse was brought in from Lagos State.

He stated that the corpse has been deposited in a mortuary pending the confirmation of its COVID-19 status, adding that the contacts that were with the transporting ambulance have been quarantined.

He noted that it was disheartening that despite the interstate lockdown, family members of the body took the risk of bringing the corpse through bush paths to beat security checks on the highways.

Addressing the COVID-19 Incident Management Committee, Ukpong said he was liaising with the health commissioners of other states to stall the movement of corpses into and through their states.

